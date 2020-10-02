IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni becomes most-capped player in tournament history

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday created history by becoming the most-capped player in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former Indian skipper achieved the landmark when CSK stepped out on the field to compete against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dhoni has now played 194 IPL matches the most by any cricketer. He surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina who has 193 IPL games under his belt. Both Dhoni and Raina have now played 164 matches for CSK. The left-handed batsman had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has played 192 matches in IPL while Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has 180 IPL matches under his belt.

Meanwhile, CSK are currently at the bottom of the table a sight you would have rarely imagined in the IPL.

SRH have had the same run as that of CSK in the ongoing IPL. However due to their better net run rate than CSK the David Warner led side is placed second from the bottom.