IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will begin their title challenge against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on 2 April.

The franchise-based event will start 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa ends on March 18 in Kolkata. The Indian Premier League will release the schedule for the knockouts later, but the final is scheduled for May 24.

Rajasthan Royals haven't officially released their fixture list on social media as their home venue is yet to be confirmed. It is either Jaipur or Guwahati.