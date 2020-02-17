IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will begin their title challenge against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on 2 April.
The franchise-based event will start 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa ends on March 18 in Kolkata. The Indian Premier League will release the schedule for the knockouts later, but the final is scheduled for May 24.
Rajasthan Royals haven't officially released their fixture list on social media as their home venue is yet to be confirmed. It is either Jaipur or Guwahati.
Schedule -
Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, 2nd April)
Match 2: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals (NYD, 5th April)
Match 3: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (NYD, 9th April)
Match 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals (Hyderabad, 12th April)
Match 5: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai, 15th April)
Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru, 18th April)
Match 7: Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (NYD, 21st April)
Match 8: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (NYD, 25th April)
Match 9: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab (NYD, 29th April)
Match 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata, 2nd May)
Match 11: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings (NYD, 4th May)
Match 12: Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals (Mohali, 8th May)
Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians (NYD, 11th May)
Match 14: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 13th May)
The organisers have done away with the Saturday double-headers, resulting in an extra week in the league phase.The BCCI sent out the final fixture to the franchises on Saturday, stating that six double-headers will take place only on Sundays.
The last league game is scheduled for May 17, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai in Bengaluru. Except Rajasthan Royals, all the other seven franchises have retained their original home bases.
