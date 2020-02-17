IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab

The organisers have done away with the Saturday double-headers, resulting in an extra week in the league phase.The BCCI sent out the final fixture to the franchises on Saturday, stating that six double-headers will take place only on Sundays.

The last league game is scheduled for May 17, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai in Bengaluru. Except Rajasthan Royals, all the other seven franchises have retained their original home bases.