IPL 2020: Bowlers shine in Delhi Capitals' 46-run victory against Rajasthan Royals

On Friday, Delhi Capitals scripted their third win in a row when they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It is Rajasthan's middle-order crisis that has led to their fourth defeat in a row. Ever since Rahul Tewatia pulled a brilliant comeback against Punjab on October 27, the batsmen, especially Steven Smith and Sanju Samson have failed to perform.

Skipper Smith admitted that his side, including himself, has not been performing up to the mark. "We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way. The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit stoppy tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs," he said during the post-match interaction, adding that the team has "to remain positive and turn things around quickly."

Earlier, Delhi were held off by a great bowling performance from Rajasthan. At a ground known for its run fests, Delhi set a target of 184, credit to the bowlers. But, what Rajasthan did, Delhi did it better as they bowled out Steven Smith's side at 138 with two balls to spare.

Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi skipper, was very happy with the team's performance in the second innings. His side had set a below-par target for Rajasthan, but that did not matter as they managed to restrict Smith's side at 138. "We thought it was an under par score but it was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well," he said.

Following the win, Delhi Capitals became table toppers with 10 points to their name. Shreyas Iyer and Co have won five out of six games. Rajasthan, meanwhile, stay second to Punjab from the bottom with 4 points in 6 games.