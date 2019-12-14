IPL 2020 auctions: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting to look abroad for fast bowling options

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has said that a lot of focus will be on "overseas fast bowlers" in next week's IPL auctions as the franchise deliberated over the potential targets.

Ponting met members of the management to discuss the team's targets for the upcoming season.

"We've had several discussions over the last few months, and have put in a lot of time and effort to make sure that we're well prepared," Ponting said.

"You can do all the planning in the world, but at the auction table, the unpredictable always happens."