IPL 2020 Auctions: Complete list of players sold

Australian players stole the show in the first session of the IPL auctions with likes of Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell finding big deals.

Out of 15 players who went under hammer in the first session, only 10 players could find a franchise. Pat Cummins broke the auction records as he became the most expensive overseas player to get picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for a huge amount of 15.5 crores.

In the second session, Rajasthan Royals once again bought Jaydev Unadkat for 3 crores after releaseing him in November's retention window. West Indies' sensational bowler Sheldon Cottrell went to Kings XI Punjab for 6.75 crores.

Here is the list of players sold in the IPL auctions 2020

Chris Lynn- Mumbai Indians (2 cr)

Eoin Morgan- Kolkata Knight Riders (5.25 cr)

Robin Uthappa- Rajasthan Royals (3.00 cr)

Jason Roy- Delhi Capitals (1.50 cr)

Aaron Finch- Royal Challengers Bangalore (4.40 cr)

Glenn Maxwell- Kings XI Punjab (10.75 cr)

Chris Woakes- Delhi Capitals (1.5 cr)

Pat Cummins- Kolkata Knight Riders (15.5 cr)

Sam Curran- Chennai Super Kings (5.50 cr)

Chris Morris- Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 cr)

Alex Carey- Delhi Capitals (2.40 cr)

Jaydev Unadkar- Rajasthan Royals (3.00 cr)

Nathan Coulter-Nile - Mumbai Indians (8.00 cr)

Sheldon Cottrell- Kings XI Punjab (8.50 cr)

Piyush Chawala- Chennai Super Kings (6.75 cr)