IPL 2020 auctions: 3 Australian players likely to make comeback in IPL

A total of 332 cricketers will go under the hammer for just the 73 vacant spots across the eight teams at the IPL auction in Kolkata on December 19 with Australia's Glenn Maxwell and South African Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.
"While 997 players had initially registered for the auction, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players," read an official IPL statement.
Out of 332 players shortlisted, 35 are Australians including international stars who are very familiar with the IPL tournament having played in the previous seasons.
Last year a few of the international cricketers had avoided their participation in IPL to focus on the World Cup, which was held just after the T20 event. This year those players will be hoping to make their way back to the tournament with some new deals.
Let us take a look at three Australian stars who can make their return to the IPL via the auction:
1) Aaron Finch
The Australian limited overs skipper is aggressive with the bat at the top-order and once he starts going on, he can be a nightmare for the opposition bowlers.
The 33-year-old, who holds the highest individual score of 172 in T20 Internationals, has played for seven different IPL outfits .
Finch has set his auction base price at Rs 1 crore. Teams like Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians can go after the explosive opener. It will be fascinating to see if Finch finds his eighth IPL team or whether he goes back to one of his previous franchises.
2) Glenn Maxwell
The Victorian all-rounder is recognised for his free strokeplay using the unorthodox shots more often. Maxwell's powerful hitting in middle-order can be an X-factor for any team to boost their total.
Maxie's alliance with Kings XI Punjab from 2014-2017 was the most prominent in his T20 career. In his first season for Punjab he scored 552 runs at an impressive strike rate of 187.75.
Recently, the Australian star took a break from international cricket to fight with mental health issues. Although he will back into action for his Big Bash team Melbourne Stars and is also available for IPL with Rs 2 crores base price for the IPL auction.
3) Pat Cummins
The fiery Sydney bowler was roped in by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.4 crores in 2018. Unfortunately, Cummins couldn't play a single match for the team as he was ruled due to back injury before the season.
He was Delhi Daredevils' (now Capitals) leading wicket-taker in 2017, claiming 15 wickets in the season. Cummins has not featured in many IPL games but his numbers for Australia are enough to call him as a death specialist.
Pace, swing and bouncers are Cummins' lethal weapons which he uses to create fear in the mind of the batsman. Most franchises especially Royal Challengers Banglore will target Cummins at the auction table.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)