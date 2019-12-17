IPL 2020 auctions: 3 Australian players likely to make comeback in IPL

A total of 332 cricketers will go under the hammer for just the 73 vacant spots across the eight teams at the IPL auction in Kolkata on December 19 with Australia's Glenn Maxwell and South African Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

"While 997 players had initially registered for the auction, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players," read an official IPL statement.

Out of 332 players shortlisted, 35 are Australians including international stars who are very familiar with the IPL tournament having played in the previous seasons.