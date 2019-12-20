IPL 2020 auction: Who's the lady stealing the show at Sunrisers Hyderabad table?

At the IPL 2020 auction which took place on Thursday evening, there was a mystery girl who stole everybody's hearts. As the teams put their best 'bid' forward, the camera panned again and again at a pretty lady who was seated at the Sunrisers Hyderabad table.
Well, this pretty lady is Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kaviya was seated at the auction beside VVS Laxman, Muttiah Muralitharan and Trevor Bayliss. Kaviya grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the auction.
Before this, Kaviya had made headlines when she came out at the field to cheer for her team in 2018. The 26-year-old is the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She was last spotted at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium during a match between Sunriser Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kaviya, the granddaughter of former Union Minister, Murasoli Maran has completed her MBA was New York University. Apart from SRH, the cricket freak is also involved in a few media outlets of Sun Tv and is a music junky.
