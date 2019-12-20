IPL 2020 auction: Who's the lady stealing the show at Sunrisers Hyderabad table?

Well, this pretty lady is Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kaviya was seated at the auction beside VVS Laxman, Muttiah Muralitharan and Trevor Bayliss. Kaviya grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the auction.

Before this, Kaviya had made headlines when she came out at the field to cheer for her team in 2018. The 26-year-old is the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She was last spotted at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium during a match between Sunriser Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.