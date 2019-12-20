IPL 2020 Auction: Top 3 uncapped player signings

Australian cricketers hit pay dirt at the IPL players' auction with pacer Pat Cummins becoming the most expensive foreign buy ever in the league by fetching a whopping Rs 15.50 crore bid from two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was not considered for the upcoming ODI series against India in January, returned to Kings XI Punjab with a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore. Maxwell's compatriot Nathan Coulter-Nile also enjoyed a million-dollar payday at the auction as Mumbai Indians shelled out Rs 8 crore for the pacer.

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch went for Rs 4.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Teams going all out for the 26-year-old Cummins was on expected lines as he has been in top form with the ball and at times has also proved his worth with the bat.

Apart from Australians, if any group of players has caught the attention of cricket fraternity then it has to be the uncapped players who are set to fly for the upcoming ICC under-19 World Cup in South Africa next month.

Let us have a quick look at the three Indian uncapped players who made their way in the showpiece event.

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajsthan Royals)

Jaiswal was purchased by Rajasthan for INR 2.4 crore. His is the quintessential rags to riches tale of Thursday's IPL auction. The 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who once sold panipuri to make a living in Mumbai, will now play with the top International players in the world.

Jaiswal is currently an under-19 World Cup-bound batsman, ready to represent India in South Africa come January-February.

In the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy in September-October, he struck 203 off 154 balls, including 12 sixes and 17 boundaries, to become the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in List A cricket.

2) Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg, with a base price of 20 lakh, went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 1.9 crore along with Virat Singh who was snapped for the same price.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Priyam Garg used to travel 40km daily from his residence in Quila Parikshitgarh to attend training. All of that effort, only to play the game he loved. Nothing came easy to Garg, each time he had to strive hard for it.

Garg will lead the iIndia under-19 team at South Africa in the marquee event, carrying the hopes of millions on his shoulders.

3) Ravi Bishnoi (Kings XI Punjab)

The tall and lanky leg-spinner is capable of bowling the orthodox leg-spinners to good effect, Bishnoi masters in googly which is hard for the batsmen to read from his action.

The 19-year-old scalped four wickets in four games for Rajasthan in the 2018-19 season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, bowling at an impressive average of 19.75.

Looking at his 12 wickets from seven youth ODIs at an impressive economy of 4.37 was convincing enough for the franchisees to put faith and invest in him. He will be joining Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg as India's premier spinner.