IPL 2020 Auction: Top 3 shocking deals

Australian pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign buy ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL) player's auction when two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders bid a whopping Rs 15.50 crore for him as cricketers from Down Under fetched the biggest deals here on Thursday.

It was also a hefty payday for another Australian, Glenn Maxwell, who returned to Kings XI Punjab with a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals. KXIP went into the auction with the biggest available purse of Rs 42.70 crore.

The cases of Cummins and Maxwell getting heavy bids was predicted by pundits ahead of auctions, so it shouldn't surprise anyone, but few picks were astonishing. Let us have a look at three shocking signings of IPL 2020 auctions.

1) Jaydev Undakat

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat returned to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore, a massive pay cut from the last two editions when RR bought him for Rs 11.5 crore (2018) and Rs 8.5 crore (2019) respectively. Undakat was released by Royals last month and it seemed the inaugral champions wouldn't consider the left-arm pacer in their plans.

However, everyone were baffled after Royals bought Unadkat for a third-time in a row. Unadkat has picked 21 wickets for Royals in his combined two seasons.

2) Chris Morris

The South African all-rounder joins countryman AB De Villiers' team Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping price of Rs 10 crore, almost seven times his base price of INR 1.5 crore.

In South Africa's recently concluded Mzansi Super League the all-rounder scored 122 runs and picked 9 wickets from his 11 matches for Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

Morris has only made 78 runs combining his 2018 and 2019 appearances for Delhi Capitals in 13 games.

On a day when South African senior bowler Dale Steyn, whose pace is enough to create fear in any batsman's mind, was sold for his base price of 2 crores, the same franchise which picked Morris for 10 cr.

3) Piyush Chawla

Chawla was roped in for a huge amount Rs 6.75 crore by the three-time IPL champions CSK. Chawla was not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite him bowling more overs than Indian chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

In a team which is already boasted by experienced spinning options with likes of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner, the team management added another leg-spinner to the list in the name of Chawla.

"Piyush has history with the captain and is a world class bowler so we have always favoured spinners and we just had to make the right choices," said CSK head coach Stephen Fleming.

Chawla along with new teammate Harbhajan Singh has picked 150 wickets in IPL history, as the fourth highest wicket-taker of all time. It will be a challenge for CSK think-tank to find their spinning combination in their 2020 campaign.