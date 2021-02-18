IPL 2021 auction: Moeen Ali sold to CSK for Rs 7 crore, KKR bags Shakib Al Hasan for Rs 3.2 crore

As the much anticipated IPL 2021 auction goes live, fans around the world have been just curious to know how their players get sold off to the desired teams. Shakib Ali who has been one of the biggest names for the auction has been sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 crore while Moeen Ali was sold for a whopping Rs 7 crore to CSK.

Shakib had a base price of Rs 2 crore and was sold for Rs 3.2 crore after a bidding war between KKR, CSK and RCB while Moeen had a base price of Rs 2 crore. Punjab Kings and KKR were battling to drag him into the team.

Moeen soared up high with Rs 5 crore as the 33-year-old left-hand batsman and right-arm off-spinner had a base price of Rs 2 crore in the auction. Meanwhile Shakib's bid rised by Rs 1.2 crore.

Glenn Maxwell on the other hand has been sold for Rs 14.25 crore to the RCB while battling with CSK during the bid.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players - Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - and eight overseas players - Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, and Mark Wood chose to be slotted in the highest bracket.