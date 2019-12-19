IPL 2020 Auction Live: Glenn Maxwell sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 Cr

In India, if cricket is a religion, then the IPL is its most popular cult, the biggest cricket tournament in the world that can change lives forever. Like all cults, it can get messy. Sex, drugs, match-fixing - the IPL has seen it all.

Yet it remains, a fast-track to the Indian team. And that makes the auction the entry gate to that heaven which begins today in Kolkata. Today's the day that can make or break a player's career. It can add an amount to his bank balance that he never thought fathomable. It can also destroy reputations, a final hammer blow to a fading star's career. The final nail in the coffin.