Cricket

Updated on
LIVE

IPL 2020 Auction Live: Glenn Maxwell sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 Cr

By FPJ Web Desk

As many as 332 cricketers (186 Indian, 146 overseas players) will go under the hammer at the auction with Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs2 crore. It won't be a big auction this time with only 73 slots there to be filled by the eight franchises and 29 of them can be foreign buys.

IPL 2020 Auction
IPL 2020 Auction
Twitter

After competitive bidding, Australia's destructive batsman Glenn Maxwell sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 Cr 

Australia's T20 captain Aaron Finch goes to Royal Challengers Banglore for INR 4.40 Cr

England opener Jason Roy goes to the Delhi Capitals for INR 1.50 Cr

Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold 

Robbie Uthappa sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 Cr

Eoin Morgan is sold to KKR for INR 5.25 Cr

Chris Lynn is sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 2 Cr

In India, if cricket is a religion, then the IPL is its most popular cult, the biggest cricket tournament in the world that can change lives forever. Like all cults, it can get messy. Sex, drugs, match-fixing - the IPL has seen it all.

Yet it remains, a fast-track to the Indian team. And that makes the auction the entry gate to that heaven which begins today in Kolkata. Today's the day that can make or break a player's career. It can add an amount to his bank balance that he never thought fathomable. It can also destroy reputations, a final hammer blow to a fading star's career. The final nail in the coffin.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in