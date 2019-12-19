IPL 2020 Auction Live: Glenn Maxwell sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 Cr

After competitive bidding, Australia's destructive batsman Glenn Maxwell sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 Cr
In India, if cricket is a religion, then the IPL is its most popular cult, the biggest cricket tournament in the world that can change lives forever. Like all cults, it can get messy. Sex, drugs, match-fixing - the IPL has seen it all.
Yet it remains, a fast-track to the Indian team. And that makes the auction the entry gate to that heaven which begins today in Kolkata. Today's the day that can make or break a player's career. It can add an amount to his bank balance that he never thought fathomable. It can also destroy reputations, a final hammer blow to a fading star's career. The final nail in the coffin.
