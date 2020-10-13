IPL 2020: As RCB moves to third spot, here is the latest points table as of October 13, 2020?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday moved up to the third spot behind Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the points table in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) following their emphatic win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

day evening, Virta Kohli-led RCB defeated KKR by 82 runs and now have 10 points from seven games. All three top teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and RCB now have 10 points but due to better net run-rate, they are placed at first, second and third spots respectively.

Here's the points table as of October 13, 2020:

1. Mumbai Indians - 10 points, +1.327 NRR

2. Delhi Capitals - 10 points, +1.038 NRR

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 points, -0.116 NRR

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 points, -0.577 NRR

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 (points), +0.153 (NRR)

6. Rajasthan Royals - 6 (points), -0.872 (NRR)

7. Chennai Super Kings - 4 (points), -0.588 (NRR)

8. Kings XI Punjab - 2 (points), -0.381 (NRR)