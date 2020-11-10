IPL 2020: As Delhi Capitals play their maiden final against Mumbai Indians, let's take a look at previous finals

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will have an advantage over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to be played on Tuesday evening as the Rohit Sharma-led side has an overall better team balance as compared to their opponents.

Despite having no batsman in their ranks to match the numbers of DC's Shikhar Dhawan who sits at the second spot in the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament, MI still hold an edge in batting on the strength of a consistent middle order.

In bowling too, the four-time champions are better than DC. They have an economy rate of 7.75 whereas that of DC is 8.13. MI's strike rate of 20 is also a shade better than DC's strike rate of 21.9 while MI has also conceded less number of runs than DC while picking a wicket. MI's average is 25.83 while DC's average is 29.69.

Also, Dubai, which is the venue of the final, has been a happier hunting ground for the bowlers in comparison to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Bowlers' statistics in all three major aspects -- economy, strike rate and average -- have been slightly better than the overall tournament numbers.

Bowlers have conceded 8.08 runs per over in Dubai while in the entire tournament they have conceded 8.16. Bowlers also have a better strike rate of 21.61 in Dubai than in the entire tournament where they have 22.41. Bowling average in Dubai is 29.1 while it is 30.47 in the tournament.

This is DC's maiden IPL final and irrespective of the statistics, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will give their 100 per cent to bag the coveted trophy.

Let's take a look at the previous IPL finals:

2008: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (winner)

2009: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Deccan Chargers (winner)

2010: Chennai Super Kings (winner) vs Mumbai Indians

2011: Chennai Super Kings (winner) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

2012: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (winner)

2013: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (winner)

2014: Kolkata Knight Riders (winner) vs Kings XI Punjab

2015: Mumbai Indians (winner) vs Chennai Super Kings

2016: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderbad (winner)

2017: Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians (winner)

2018: Chennai Super Kings (winner) vs SunRisers Hyderbad

2019: Mumbai Indians (winner) vs Chennai Super Kings

(With IANS inputs)