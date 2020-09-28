IPL 2020: Anand Mahindra lists 'lessons for life' from RR vs KXIP thriller

Cricket, regarded as a gentleman's game, also helps one cultivate many virtues in life. The game teaches patience, perseverance, dedication and devotion not only for the cricketers but also the fans. And Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) edge-of-the-seat thriller between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was only a testament to the fact.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down a massive 224-run target against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah International Stadium and set up an IPL record.

Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (31-ball 53) stole the show with their fearless hitting. RR skipper and opener Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls) had paved the way for the late blitzkrieg. RR won by four wickets and three balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra after the match listed the "lessons for life" from Sunday's IPL game. "Everyone who watched this match will understand why millions of eyeballs follow the #IPL. Lessons for life are not in short supply here. Never give in. Never write anyone off. Anything is possible. Accept no limits. Start the week with that spirit," Mahindra tweeted.

The Royals were quick to respond. The team from its official handle wrote, "2 down, a few more to go. We're just getting started."