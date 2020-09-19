IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis star in CSK's 5-wicket victory over MI

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni on Saturday won the opening clash against Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It was half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out), coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran (18) that helped CSK to achieve their first victory in last five encounters against Rohit Sharma's side.

Mumbai Indians have a track record of losing their opening clash since 2013. MI have lost their opening clash to five different teams since 2013. But, the 'Paltan' always manage to turn up in the later stages of the tournament as they are the record four time champions of IPL.

"None of our batsmen carried on for us, like du Plessis and Rayudu did for CSK. I think we were 85 in the first 10 overs. Credit to the CSK bowlers, they bowled well at the end to pull things back. Something for us to learn. Still early days," said Sharma in the post-match interaction.

"We all want to start really well, it's crucial in this tournament where momentum is important. Few things for us to learn from this game, we did make few mistakes. Hopefully we'll rectify those and come out smarter in the next game."