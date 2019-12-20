IPL 2020: Complete squad of each franchise along with captains

Australian cricketers hit pay dirt at the IPL players' auction with pacer Pat Cummins becoming the most expensive foreign buy ever in the league by fetching a whopping Rs 15.50 crore bid from two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was not considered for the upcoming ODI series against India in January, returned to Kings XI Punjab with a price tag of Rs 10.75 crore. Maxwell's compatriot Nathan Coulter-Nile also enjoyed a million dollar payday at the auction as Mumbai Indians shelled out Rs 8 crore for the pacer.

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch went for Rs 4.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Teams going all out for the 26-year-old Cummins was on expected lines as he has been in top form with the ball and at times has also proved his worth with the bat.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were engaged in an intense bidding war for the Australian before KKR joined the battle at Rs 15 crore and eventually outbid the two franchises.

A total of 62 players were sold across eight franchises in the auction. Let us have a look at complete squads of the IPL teams after updating the new entries.

Bold- (Recently bought in auction)

Mumbai Indians - 24 players

Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare (wk), Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings - 24 players

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, M Vijay, R Jadeja, KM Asif, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, N Jagadeesan, Dwayne Bravo R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla.

Delhi Capitals - 22 players

Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey (wk), Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Tushar Deshpande, Shimron Hetmyer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 25 players

Kane Williamson (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Manish Pandey ,Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ricky Bhui, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Sandeep Bavanka.

Kolkata Knight Riders - 23 players

Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, , Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddesh Lad, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Varun Chakravarthy, Pravin Tambe, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Rajsthan Royals- 25 players

Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (wk), Shashank Singh, Robin Uthappa, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat (wk), Tom Curran, David Miller, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Aniruddha Josh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 21 players

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (wk), Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Kane Richardson, Josh Phillipe (wk), Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed (wk).

Kings XI Punjab - 25 players

KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, J Suchith, Hardus Viljoen, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, (wk), Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Tajinder Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, James Neesham, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda.