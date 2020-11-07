IPL 2020: After Royal Challengers Bangalore crash out of tournament, Virender Sehwag explains how Kohli and Co can improve

Virat Kohli has once again become the target for harsh criticism following Royal Challengers Bangalore's departure from the Indian Premier League.

On Friday, Kohli and Co's campaign came to an end after David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat the side by 6 wickets in the Eliminator. In eight years as a captain, Kohli has failed to lead Bangalore to the IPL trophy, not even once.

And following another exit, Kohli took the center stage to receive severe criticism with many, including former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, calling for the 32-year-old to give up captaincy.

But, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag does not believe in the same. Instead, he suggests the management should bring in more quality players who can help balance the team. According to Sehwag, Kohli is a fine captain who is being let down by an unbalanced team.

“A captain is only as good as his team. When Virat Kohli captains India, he is able to deliver the results. He wins matches – ODIs, T20Is Tests. But when he captains RCB, his team is not able to perform,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“It is very important for the captain to have a good team. So, I believe the management should not try and think of changing their captain and rather think of how they can improve this team. Who all should be added to the team to make sure their performance improves?”