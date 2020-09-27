IPL 2020: After playing with an injured knee last year, Shane Watson battled with grief in game against DC

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson on Friday played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Stadium even after battling with grief.
Watson has revealed that he overcame the personal tragedy of his grandmother’s demise before taking the field on Friday. His grandmother passed away on Wednesday, two days before the game against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals.
In his YouTube show ‘The Debrief’, the opener paid tributes to his Nana Ritchie. “I want to send my love to my family back at home and I know how incredible mom was my grandmother to my mom. My heart goes out to my family at home. I’m sorry that I can’t be there right now. My love goes to you," Watson said.
In the video, Watson also paid his tributes to late Australian cricketer Dean Jones who passed away due to a heart attack in a hotel in Mumbai on September 24.
"It has been a tough couple of days and just makes you cherish life that much more. Rest In Peace Nana Ritchie and my hero, Dean Jones," Watson tweeted.
This wasn't the first time Shane Watson was in pain during an IPL game. Last year, in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI), Watson scored a brilliant 59-ball 80 even after he had injured his left knee. The right-handed batsman was bleeding during the nail-biting chase. However, once he was run out, CSK failed to cross the finish line and ended up falling short by one run.
"I had absolutely no idea that that had occurred. It wasn't until I was walking off after running myself out in the last over and stuffed it for CSK, the chance to win another final, I was walking off and I saw blood and a cut through the pads. I thought it must have happened when I had dived in to save myself from a run out in the last over," Watson said post the match.