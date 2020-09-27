IPL 2020: After playing with an injured knee last year, Shane Watson battled with grief in game against DC

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson on Friday played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Stadium even after battling with grief.

Watson has revealed that he overcame the personal tragedy of his grandmother’s demise before taking the field on Friday. His grandmother passed away on Wednesday, two days before the game against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals.

In his YouTube show ‘The Debrief’, the opener paid tributes to his Nana Ritchie. “I want to send my love to my family back at home and I know how incredible mom was my grandmother to my mom. My heart goes out to my family at home. I’m sorry that I can’t be there right now. My love goes to you," Watson said.

In the video, Watson also paid his tributes to late Australian cricketer Dean Jones who passed away due to a heart attack in a hotel in Mumbai on September 24.

"It has been a tough couple of days and just makes you cherish life that much more. Rest In Peace Nana Ritchie and my hero, Dean Jones," Watson tweeted.