IPL 2020: After Mumbai Indians, which teams can qualify for playoffs?

On Thursday, October 29, Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

As per Saturday, October 31, the remaining teams barring Chennai can qualify for the playoffs. While Chennai was already out of the tournament, the loss made Kolkata's task a lot tougher. The Eoin Morgan-led are on 12 points and can get to only 14 if they win their final league game.

With all the teams having only one remaining fixture, here's how they can qualify for the playoffs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

The Virat Kohli-led side's third defeat in a row came against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. While Bangalore is placed second with 14 points in 13 games, it will need to win their final fixture which is against third-placed Delhi Capitals.

If Bangalore loses, their NRR which is already worse than Kings XI Punjab, will keep them out of the top-four. However, if Punjab or Hyderabad also lose their remaining fixture, Bangalore can have the chance.

Delhi Capitals:

Delhi is placed in a similar situation as Bangalore. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has to win their next fixture against Kohli's side to secure the position comfortably.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

After today's victory against Bangalore, David Warner's Hyderabad leaped from the seventh spot to the fourth spot. With 12 points in 13 games, Hyderabad's NRR (+0.555) is better than the remaining teams that are yet to qualify for the playoffs.

Their next fixture is against Mumbai Indians which is a must win for Hyderabad. If Hyderabad fails to win, they will have to rely on the losses of Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders and hope to keep their NRR better than others.

Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders:

These three teams are also in a similar situation as Hyderabad. If they fail to win their next fixture, the defeats of other teams will make way for one of them to qualify in the play-offs.

Remaining fixtures before the playoffs:

Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Monday: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tuesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians