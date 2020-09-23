IPL 2020: 10 highlights from the Mumbai Indians' win against KKR as they leapfrog to the top spot

- Mumbai Indians become the first team in the Indian Premier League to register 20 wins against an opponent.

- Mumbai Indians have finally won an IPL match in United Arab Emirates. The Rohit Sharma-led side had lost on six previous occasions against five different teams (KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, DD).

- Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, suffered a defeat in their first IPL match for the first time since 2013.

- Although Bumrah conceded only 5 runs in his first 3 overs, he conceded 27 runs in his final over. He was hit by Pat Cummins (33) for 4 sixes in an over - first for India's bowling spearhead.

- Rohit Sharma scored a positive 80 off 54 balls and continued his love affair with the KKR as he surpassed David Warner (829 runs) to become the leading run-scorer against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. He now has 904 runs against the side.

- Rohit Sharma also becomes the fourth batsman in the league’s history to hit more than 200 sixes.

- Kolkata Knight Riders’ top Caribbean players were seen for the first-time on the field and judging by what one could see, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell weren’t fully fit. Russell's inability to dive for the ball at the boundary made it clear that the Jamaican is having problems with his fitness.

- Sunil Narine on the other hand was seen bowling with a slight change in action and a slower run-up. Is this because of his recent health-issue or just something new in Narine’s armoury of antiques? Time will tell.

- Kuldeep Yadav was once again taken to the cleaners by the Mumbai Indians. The chinaman spinner gave away 39 runs in four over without taking a wicket and his body language suggested he was still not over the poor season of 2019. Even for India post IPL 2019, Kuldeep appeared in two T20I matches but at an economy of 11.25 and 9.50.