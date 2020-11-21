Inzamam-Ul-Haq recalls Sourav Ganguly's controversial dismissal during Chennai Test in 1999

Legendary Pakistan cricket Inzamam-Ul-Haq recalled the controversial dismissal of Sourav Ganguly during the Chennai Test in 1991.

Indian spinner Raivchandran Ashwin hosted Inzi in his YouTube talk show "DRS with Ash", where the two visited the past.

“In that Chennai match, Sourav Ganguly hit a drive; the ball went to the silly point where Moin Khan claimed the catch. Till date we don’t know if it was out or not out. The cameras were not that good in those days. Tell us the truth, whether it was out,” Ashwin asked.

Shedding light upon the matter, Inzi said there were two people involved in the incident, Azhar Mehmood and Moin Khan. According to Inzamam, the ball first hit Mehmood, then Moin caught it.

Watch the full interaction below: