Internet's favourite punching bag Sanjay Manjrekar missing from BCCI's commentary panel

Cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who is also Internet's favourite punching bag, has been left out of BCCI's commentary panel, as per reports from Mumbai Mirror.

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, many sporting events accross the world have been cancelled including the two remaining ODI matches between India and South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata respectively.

The first match at Dharamsala was called off without a single ball being bowled after rain played spoilsport.

However, the second match was to be played behind closed doors before the ultimatum to cancel the remainder of the series.

While rain and coronavirus took spotlight earlier, the report also mentions that Manjrekar was not present for the first ODI between India and South Africa at Dharamsala.

"Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our mind. But the fact is they are not happy with his work," the report quotes a BCCI source.

BCCI also announced the suspension of IPL as a precautionary measure for the coronavirus outbreak. No cricket events in the upcoming days means it unknown how long Manjrekar's absence will last as the commentator has made no comments on the situation yet.