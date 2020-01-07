Inter-school Harris Shield final: Sahil Jadhav rescues Don Bosco

Mumbai: Middle-order batsman Sahil Jadav's 101 and his 8th wicket partnership of 67 runs alongside Aayush Sachin (33) enabled Don Bosco, Matunga to retire 271 for nine on day-one of the inter-school Harris Shield final against, Al Barkaat MMI English School, Kurla, at the Cricket Club of India wicket here on Monday.

Holders Al Barkaat, did chipped in wickets at regular intervals, until Al Barkaat's Jadhav and Sawant combined to rescue the side adding on 67 runs for the eigth wicket.

However, both these batsmen perished in two deliveries. Jadhav went on to notch up his hundred in his only third match this season. He was caight by Arman Pathan off Mayur Devrukhkar for a well made 101 212 deliveries and contained 12 hits to the fence, while Sawant who looked set for a good score was run out while trying to steal a run the very next ball.

Leaving the boys from Matunga in a sort of trouble. Soham Nalawde (2) and Chris D'Britto (12) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn.

Mayur Devrukhkar and Anurag Singh were in the pick of action for Al Barkaat with three wickets a piece with Aryan Shejule picking up a double.

Scoreboard

Don Bosco, Matunga

Arya Aradoot Chowkidar lbw Mayur Devrukhkar 37

Sudesh Pednekar b Anurag J Singh 17

Aryaraj Nikam c Tushar Singh b Mayur Devrukhkar 12

Sumeel Dayanand Kotian b Anurag J Singh 04

Sahil Jadhav c Arman I Pathan b Mayur Devrukhkar 101

Aman Yadav c Asif Khan b Aryan A Shejule 21

Bhushan Hemant Sawant c Tushar Singh b Aryan A Shejule 17

Varun Chalke b Anurag J Singh 06

Aayush Sachin Sawant run out (Mayur Devrukhkar) 33

Soham Deepak Nalawde 2

Chris Ravindra D'Britto 12

Extras: (n wd 2, b 4, lb 2): 9

Total 271 for nine

FoW: 1-38, 2- 58, 3- 71, 4- 81, 5-119, 6- 151, 7-190, 8-257, 9-257

Bowling

Arman I Pathan 3-0-22-0, Javed Sharif 3-0-19-0, Anurag J Singh 29-7-74-3, Mayur Devrukhkar 20-3-50-3, Aryan A Shejule 28-9-72-2, Mihir Bhatkar 3-0-19-0, Asif Khan-2-0-9-0