'Insurance toh karwa rakha hai na?': Mustafizur Rahman’s tweet sparks off India-Pakistan rivalry

Tragedy had struck in 2009 when the Sri Lankan cricket team’s bus was fired upon by 12 gunmen near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Lankan cricketers were on their way to play the third day of the second Test against Pakistan. Six members of the Sri Lanka cricket team were injured while six policemen and two civilians lost their lives.

Ever since then, no team had played a cricket match in Pakistan up until Sri Lanka agreed to play a two-match Test series in December of last year.

Senior player, Mushfiqur Rahim decided to withdraw his name from the Pakistan tour citing security reasons. Five other members of the Bangladesh coaching staff decided to pull themselves off the tour.

Mushfiqur, on his withdrawal from the Pakistan tour, said, “I have already said I wouldn’t go to Pakistan. I had made up my mind about it long ago and had informed the board. I have submitted a letter too.”

He added, “My family is worried, and they don’t want me to go. There’s no bigger sin for me than not playing for Bangladesh. But at the same time, Cricket is not bigger than life. I would like to say that the situation in Pakistan is better than before.”

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20Is, two Tests and one ODI in Pakistan. However, the series will not take place at a stretch as the tour has been split into three parts. The three T20Is will take place between Jan 24 and 27 after which they will come back home. On Feb 7, they’ll return to play the first Test before going on a break once again.

They then play the one-off ODI on March 3. Following the conclusion of Pakistan Super League on March 22, the second Test of the series will begin on April 5.