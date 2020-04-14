Instagram user is begging 'panauti' Virat Kohli to 'support' coronavirus!

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the entire nation to stay indoors under lockdown and many athletes have become active on social media platforms to engage with their fans.

During an Instagram live session between Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen, a user in the comments section reminded Kohli of his 'panauti' days.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was a target for trolls and was identified as a curse. Whoever met the skipper, their life went downhill ever since.

"Bhai ek baar corona ko support karde, kya pata usko panauti lag jaaye. Please bhai (Brother, please support corona once, who knows you might curse corona)," the comment read.