Instagram user is begging 'panauti' Virat Kohli to 'support' coronavirus!

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the entire nation to stay indoors under lockdown and many athletes have become active on social media platforms to engage with their fans.
During an Instagram live session between Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen, a user in the comments section reminded Kohli of his 'panauti' days.
Earlier, Virat Kohli was a target for trolls and was identified as a curse. Whoever met the skipper, their life went downhill ever since.
"Bhai ek baar corona ko support karde, kya pata usko panauti lag jaaye. Please bhai (Brother, please support corona once, who knows you might curse corona)," the comment read.
Here are some more memes on Virat Kohli's bad luck.
The fans often bring out their superstitious side during such times. Hollywood rapper Drake has also been called out for the same as there was a time when the 'Drake curse' seemed real.
Whenever Drake associated with sports persons they always ended up suffering some misfortune shortly afterwards.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has caused the lockdown to be extended until May 3 and with the fate of this year's Indian Premier League remains unknown.
With a record 51 fatalities within 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 324 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 since Sunday evening. The Centre faced growing calls for less sweeping curbs as an anxious nation awaited PM Narendra Modi's address on the last day of the 21-day lockdown on Tuesday.
