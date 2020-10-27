'Innings of the tournament': Twitter hails Wriddhiman Saha's 45-ball 87 against DC in IPL 2020

In the match, Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner were seen at their devastating best as SunRisers Hyderabad registered the highest powerplay score for any team in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Both the batsmen helped SRH post 77 runs inside the first six overs against Delhi Capitals.

SunRisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth total of 219 for 2 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad decided to bench Jonny Bairstow in a bid to strengthen their middle-order after their humiliating loss in their last IPL match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

They brought Wriddhiman Saha in his place at the top and also included Kane Williamson to strengthen the middle.

SRH had failed to chase 126 against KXIP on October 24 even after racing to 52 for no loss in the powerplay. They failed to get the remaining 74 in the next 84 balls despite having 10 wickets in hand as skipper Warner saw his middle-order crumble.

(With input from agencies)