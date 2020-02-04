Injury hits Rohit Sharma, costs New Zealand tour

Rohit SharmaIndia are set to play three ODIs, starting Wednesday, and two Tests after that. It has been learnt that Mayank Agarwal will be replacing Rohit as the third opener in the ODI set-up along with KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw.

Agarwal was the logical choice in the white-ball format since he was the reserve opener in the side during the home ODI series against the West Indies when Shikhar Dhawan was absent due to knee injury.

In the Test squad, Shubman Gill will join KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw as the third opener in the absence of Rohit.

During India's last two Test series at home (vs South Africa and Bangladesh), Gill was the back-up opener to Rohit and Agarwal. His place was sealed in the squad after scores of 83 and 204 not out in a drawn first 'A' Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The Test squad is yet to be officially announced but it is learnt that it has already been selected and only the official announcement is due.

The old selection committee under MSK Prasad picked the replacements but it might take some time for the official announcement.