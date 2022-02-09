e-Paper Get App
Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

INDvsWI: India set 238-run target for West Indies in 2nd ODI; Suraykumar Yadav top scores with 64

FPJ Web Desk
Suryakumar Yadav | Photo: AFP

India set a very modest target of 238 runs for West Indies in the 2nd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Put into bat first after losing the toss, the Rohit Sharma-led side regularly lost wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav was the lone spark in the Indian side, scoring an 83-ball 64.

KL Rahul missed a century, getting run out at 49 after a mix-up between him and Surya.

