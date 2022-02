India are 91/3 after 25 overs in the second ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

India looked a bit shaky, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for just 5. Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli showed signs of a fightback but fell in quick succession, both for 18.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav managed to steady the innings, going at 23 runs each after 25 overs.

India won the first ODI by a huge six-wicket margin.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:35 PM IST