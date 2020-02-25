'Indo-Pak relation damaged because of Modi': Shahid Afridi slams PM

Lahore: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking is "inclined towards negativity" and till the time he is in power in India, the relationship between the two hostile Asian neighbours cannot improve.

"Till Modi is in power, I don't think we will get any response from India. We have all, including Indians, understood the way Modi thinks. His thinking is inclined towards negativity," Afridi said in an interview to Cricket Pakistan when asked if bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan can resume.

"Relationship between India and Pakistan has been damaged because of one person only. And that is not what we want."

"People from either side of the border want to travel to each other's country. I don't understand what Modi wants to do and what his agenda really is," he added.