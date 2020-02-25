'Indo-Pak relation damaged because of Modi': Shahid Afridi slams PM

Lahore: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking is "inclined towards negativity" and till the time he is in power in India, the relationship between the two hostile Asian neighbours cannot improve.
"Till Modi is in power, I don't think we will get any response from India. We have all, including Indians, understood the way Modi thinks. His thinking is inclined towards negativity," Afridi said in an interview to Cricket Pakistan when asked if bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan can resume.
"Relationship between India and Pakistan has been damaged because of one person only. And that is not what we want."
"People from either side of the border want to travel to each other's country. I don't understand what Modi wants to do and what his agenda really is," he added.
The two teams meet sporadically in multi-nation tournaments but have not played a bilateral series since 2013 when Pakistan travelled to India for a three-match ODI series.
India's last visit to Pakistan was in 2006 during Rahul Dravid's tenure as captain.
Ever since the 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the two cricket powerhouses only face each other during ICC tournaments.
Recently, Afridi credited the success of Indian cricket to the Indian Premier League, saying it has helped the country's budding cricketers to cope better with the pressures of international cricket.
"I think the IPL turned around Indian cricket. Their new players after having played in the IPL with top foreign players and having shared the dressing room with them are ready when they come into international cricket. They are ready to cope with the pressures at this level," the former skipper said.
"I think the IPL changed their cricket and I think even our Pakistan Super League will do the same. Already we are seeing some good young players coming through the league. When you play with or against top international players before big crowds you learn to handle the pressure." Afridi, however, did caution that the selectors should first give young players some exposure in domestic cricket before bringing them forward.
