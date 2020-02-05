'India's very own swiss knife': Mohammad Kaif praises KL Rahul for his on-field versatility

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has often praised the current Indian team for their performance. One such praise came after KL Rahul's display of dominance in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.

Apart from the first ODI, Rahul's form in recent game is nothing but impeccable with the batsman hammering 30 plus runs in four out of five T20I games against the Kiwis, keeping in mind his knock of 88 runs (not out) in the ongoing first ODI against BlackCaps.

Hailing KL Rahul's antics on the field, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif compared the cricketer to a 'Swiss knife'.

Kaif highlighted the versatility of Rahul, saying that the player can do anything on the cricket field right now.

"Opens the innings, Keeps wickets, Stands in as captain, Now finishes big for his team, KL Rahul is Team India's very own Swiss knife #NZvIND," Kaif tweeted.