'India's very own swiss knife': Mohammad Kaif praises KL Rahul for his on-field versatility

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has often praised the current Indian team for their performance. One such praise came after KL Rahul's display of dominance in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.
Apart from the first ODI, Rahul's form in recent game is nothing but impeccable with the batsman hammering 30 plus runs in four out of five T20I games against the Kiwis, keeping in mind his knock of 88 runs (not out) in the ongoing first ODI against BlackCaps.
Hailing KL Rahul's antics on the field, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif compared the cricketer to a 'Swiss knife'.
Kaif highlighted the versatility of Rahul, saying that the player can do anything on the cricket field right now.
"Opens the innings, Keeps wickets, Stands in as captain, Now finishes big for his team, KL Rahul is Team India's very own Swiss knife #NZvIND," Kaif tweeted.
Rahul also took the Man of the Series award after scoring 224 runs in the recently concluded T20I series against the Kiwis.
Coming back to the ongoing match, Shreyas Iyer and Rahul played knocks of 103 and 88, respectively, to help India post 347/4 against New Zealand in the ongoing first ODI.
Rahul, who came in to bat at number five provided the much-needed impetus to the innings. He along with Iyer put on a stand of 136 runs for the fourth wicket.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)