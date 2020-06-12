India's tour to Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe called off due to COVID-19 threat

BCCI on Friday called off India's tour to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe later this year due to the COVID-19 threat.

Men in Blue were originally scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka from June 24 for three ODIs and T20Is, and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting on August 22.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19," the BCCI said in a release.

BCCI further stated that it "will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors".

"The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus," the statement added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on the sporting world, including the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which was postponed indefinitely after the lockdown was announced on March 24.

However, on Thursday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly revived the possibility to conduct the IPL this year, although behind closed doors to keep a check on the virus.

While no confirmed date has been stated by the BCCI, there are possibilities of a September-October window for the IPL if ICC decides to push the upcoming T20 World Cup in November to a further date.

The Indian team was last seen in action in the home series against South Africa. However, the series was postponed, after the first ODI, in-between due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first game of the series was abandoned due to rain in Dharamshala and the remaining matches were suspended.

Men in Blue have successfully toured New Zealand earlier this year. The side won the T20I series but ended up losing the ODI and Test series.

(with inputs from agencies)