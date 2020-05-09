India's tour of Australia is likely to go ahead, says BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

New Delhi: It is premature to talk about resumption of cricket but India's tour of Australia later this year is likely to go ahead, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Friday, downplaying the logistical issues likely to arise because of the COVID19 pandemic.

To ensure that the high-profile tour, starting in October, goes on as scheduled, Dhumal said quarantining of Indian players upon their arrival is a possibility even though it is not feasible before every overseas assignment.

"You can't be sure of the situation prevailing at that point of time. As of now the Australia tour is on because nobody has called off that tour and same for T20 World Cup," Dhumal told PTI.

"The need for quarantine ahead of Australia tour only arises if the preceding T20 World Cup doesn't take place. If the World Cup happens, then players would have already completed their quarantine."

Dhumal then went on to list the bigger logistical challenge that awaits Australia, the T20 World Cup in October-November. "...would it be possible for Australia to have so many teams (16) coming in and quarantining for two weeks? Players will be out of cricket for so long and further two weeks of quarantine and then straightaway to go into T20 World Cup. Who would be interested? So there is no clarity.

"Once the situation improves and the lockdown ends, then we will see keeping the safety and health of our players in mind as that is paramount," said Dhumal. If India tour doesn't take place, Cricket Australia could lose as much as 300 million Australian dollars.

"In an ideal situation, we would want to take Test cricket to a different level but given the situation, we are not even sure when T20s and ODIs can take place next," he said. Dhumal said if the IPL doesn't take place, the board will take a hit of Rs 4000 crore.