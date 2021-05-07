India's squad for ICC World Test Championship final, Test series against England declared: Check out the full list of players, schedule

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday picked the Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England.

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played in Southampton against New Zealand between June 18-22.

The five-match Test series against England will be played in Nottingham, London (Lord’s), Leeds, London (Oval), and Manchester respectively in August and September.

Check out the full list of players:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Check out the schedule:

WTC Final vs NZ - 18th - 22nd June

1st Test vs England - 4th - 8th August

2nd Test vs England - 12th - 16th August

3rd Test vs England - 25th - 29th August

4th Test vs England - 2nd – 6th September

5th Test vs England - 10th – 14th September