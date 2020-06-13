India's oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji dies at 100

India's oldest first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji passed away on Saturday at the age of 100. Raiji is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“He (Raiji) passed away at 2.20 am in his sleep at his residence in Walkeshwar in South Mumbai due to old-age,” his son-in-law Sudarshan Nanavati told PTI.

Playing as a right-handed batsman in the 1940s, Raiji scored 277 runs, with 68 his highest score in nine first-class matches.

After his debut for a Cricket Club of India team in 1939 in Nagpur, Raiji made his debut for Mumbai in 1941. Raiji was also a cricket historian and chartered accountant. He was just 13 when India played its first Test match at the Bombay Gymkhana in South Mumbai.

The cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, according to sources.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to their official Twitter account and wrote: "BCCI mourns the sad demise of Vasant Raiji. The former first-class cricketer and historian, who turned 100 this year in January, passed away in his sleep."