India's home season for 2021-22 season announced; here's all you need to know

The International home season for the Men in Blue has been announced. The Indian Cricket Team will take on New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa in the 2021-22 season.

India will play a multi-format series against New Zealand starting from Nov 17th in Jaipur. It includes three T20Is and two tests.

West Indies will then tour India for a white ball series consisting three ODIs and three T20Is, commencing from February 6, in Ahmedabad.

Next year, Sri Lanka will tour India to contest two Tests and three T20Is in Bengaluru from 25 Feb 2022.

Lastly, India will take on South Africa for a five match T20 series beginning from 9th June in Chennai.

The Full Schedule of Team India's home season is as follows:

Versus New Zealand

Nov 17: 1st T20I (Jaipur)

Nov 19: 2nd T20I (Ranchi)

Nov 21: 3rd T20I (Kolkata)

Nov 25-29: 1st Test (Kanpur)

Dec 3-7: 2nd Test (Mumbai)

Versus West Indies

Feb 6: 1st ODI (Ahmedabad)

Feb 9: 2nd ODI (Jaipur)

Feb 12: 3rd ODI (Kolkata)

Feb 15: 1st T20I (Cuttack)

Feb 18: 2nd T20I (Vizag)

Feb 21: 3rd T20I (Trivandrum)

Versus Sri Lanka

Feb 25-Mar 1: 1st Test (Bengaluru)

Mar 5-9: 2nd Test (Mohali)

Mar 13: 1st T20I (Mohali)

Mar 15: 2nd T20I (Dharamsala)

March 18: 3rd T20I (Lucknow)

Versus South Africa

Jun 9: 1st T20I (Chennai)

Jun 12: 2nd T20I (Bengaluru)

Jun 14: 3rd T20I (Nagpur)

Jun 17: 4th T20I (Rajkot)

Jun 19: 5th T20I (Delhi).

The Blue Brigade already has an action packed schedule for the next couple of months with the second leg of the Vivo IPL 2021 currently underway in UAE, immediately followed by the T20 World Cup at the same venue, starting from 17th October until 14th November.

