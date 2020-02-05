'India's future is in the right hands': Shoaib Akhtar praises Boys in Blue after U-19 semi-final clash against Pakistan

Akhtar was particularly critical of Pakistan's fielding efforts and said that the team did not deserve to go to the finals of the prestigious tournament.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan U19 team for reaching the semis. It was a good effort but not good enough to take you to the finals. It was a pathetic fielding performance by Pakistan. Despite being U19, can't you put in dives while fielding? They did not deserve to be in the finals but on the other end congratulations to India for winning the semis," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

"They won it and won it comprehensively. Indian team deserves praise and they must be told that there are some players in your team who will surely represent India in the future. I am very happy to see that India's future is in the right hands," he added.