India's fielding coach R Shridhar requests Virat Kohli and Hanumari Vihari to help out former India women's cricketer SK Sravanthi Naidu

Mumbai, May 18: The fielding coach of the Indian men's cricket team, R Sridhar has made a request to everyone including Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and the BCCI to financial assist former cricketer SK Sravanthi Naidu on Tuesday.
SK Sravanthi Naidu is a former India and Hyderabad cricketer whose parents are admitted to hospital for the treatment of Covid-19. R Sridhar took to Twitter to urge everyone to financially assist the former cricketer who needs urgent funds for the treatment of her parents. Sridhar through his tweet informed that Naidu had already spent INR 16 lakhs for the ongoing treatment.
SK Sravathi Naidu had recently said that her mother is in a critical position while her father is also in the ICU and they both are fighting for their lives. Earlier Indian professional badminton player and Commonwealth gold medallist Gutta Jwala had also shared the message through her Twitter account.
Hanuma Vihari is a part of the India squad for WTC Final that will go against New Zealand from June 18-22. Vihari is a part of the India squad for WTC Final, he is extending his help to those in need from England.