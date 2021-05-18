India's fielding coach R Shridhar requests Virat Kohli and Hanumari Vihari to help out former India women's cricketer SK Sravanthi Naidu

Mumbai, May 18: The fielding coach of the Indian men's cricket team, R Sridhar has made a request to everyone including Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and the BCCI to financial assist former cricketer SK Sravanthi Naidu on Tuesday.

SK Sravanthi Naidu is a former India and Hyderabad cricketer whose parents are admitted to hospital for the treatment of Covid-19. R Sridhar took to Twitter to urge everyone to financially assist the former cricketer who needs urgent funds for the treatment of her parents. Sridhar through his tweet informed that Naidu had already spent INR 16 lakhs for the ongoing treatment.