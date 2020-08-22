India's favourite captain: When MS Dhoni swapped his business class seat with economy class passenger

MS Dhoni, India's Captain Cool, has always won several hearts, both on and off the cricket field, due to his stellar performances in international cricket and an incredible down-to-earth attitude.
Fans were once again blessed to see his humble nature recently when Dhoni, en route to the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his Chennai Super Kings teammates, swapped his business class seat with an economy class passenger. Dhoni had apparently done so as the passenger's legs were 'too long' to fit in an economy class seat.
A Twitter user by the name of George uploaded a video of the flight claiming the same. The man claiming so looked like a CSK staffer himself. In the video, the former India captain is also seen having a chat with Suresh Raina and some of his other CSK teammates.
"When a man who's seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, 'Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I'll sit in Economy.' The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni," the tweet read.
On August 15, India's most successful captain MS Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket.
The former skipper shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours, consider me retired."
Dhoni had been on a sabbatical ever since India's defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
While he has hung up his gloves from international cricket, Thala is expected to play in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to commence from September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.
The reticent man from Ranchi will, however, go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India, turning up for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.
