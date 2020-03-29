India's 16-year-old women's cricketer Richa Ghosh donates Rs 1 lakh to help combat coronavirus

While the whole nation is in a fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus, many sports groups and individuals have donated money or equipments like masks and hazmat suits for the cause.
16-year-old India women's cricket team player Richa Ghosh also did her part when she donated Rs 1 lakh to Bengal Chief Minister's relief fund for the fight against coronavirus.
Richa's father gave away a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh to Siliguri District Magistrate Sumanta Sahay.
"#Richa donates 1 Lakh. India and Bengal Women cricketer Richa Ghosh donated Rs 1 Lakh to State Emergency Relief Fund to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic today in Siliguri. The youngster's father handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 Lakh to Siliguri District Magistrate Sumanta Sahay," official handle of Cricket Association of Bengal tweeted.
On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and office-bearers along with the affiliated state associations decided to donate Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to "strengthening the nation's disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19".
Earlier, Ganguly had pledged to donate rice worth Rs 50 Lakh to those in need.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 86 recoveries and 25 deaths.
(with inputs from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)