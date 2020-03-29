India's 16-year-old women's cricketer Richa Ghosh donates Rs 1 lakh to help combat coronavirus

While the whole nation is in a fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus, many sports groups and individuals have donated money or equipments like masks and hazmat suits for the cause.

16-year-old India women's cricket team player Richa Ghosh also did her part when she donated Rs 1 lakh to Bengal Chief Minister's relief fund for the fight against coronavirus.

Richa's father gave away a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh to Siliguri District Magistrate Sumanta Sahay.

"#Richa donates 1 Lakh. India and Bengal Women cricketer Richa Ghosh donated Rs 1 Lakh to State Emergency Relief Fund to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic today in Siliguri. The youngster's father handed over a cheque of Rs. 1 Lakh to Siliguri District Magistrate Sumanta Sahay," official handle of Cricket Association of Bengal tweeted.