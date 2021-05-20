Indian women's team to play first ever pink-ball Test against Australia: Jay Shah

What comes as an important step to take women’s cricket forward, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the Indian women's team will play its maiden day-night Test against Australia later this year.
Shah took to Twitter to make the official announcement, claiming that the step has been taken in order to promote the women’s game.
“Taking forward our commitment towards women’s cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia,” Shah tweeted.
The Indian women’s team will play its first Test in seven years from June 16 in England. After that, they will take on Australia in a day-night Test fixture. The team will also play ODI and T20 International matches Down Under.
While the dates of the tour are yet to be announced, it is likely to be in mid-September. The pink ball Test between India and Australia will be the second day-night Test match to be held in the history of women’s cricket.
The only day-night women’s game was played between Australia and England at Sydney back in November 2017.
