Indian women's team to play first ever pink-ball Test against Australia: Jay Shah

What comes as an important step to take women’s cricket forward, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the Indian women's team will play its maiden day-night Test against Australia later this year.

Shah took to Twitter to make the official announcement, claiming that the step has been taken in order to promote the women’s game.

“Taking forward our commitment towards women’s cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia,” Shah tweeted.