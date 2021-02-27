Indian women's cricket team returns to international action, to play ODI, T20I series against South Africa: Here's full schedule, squad

The Indian women's cricket team will return to international action from March 7. The team last played an international match on March 8, 2020, when they faced Australia in the T20 World Cup final.

The All-India women's selection committee on Saturday announced the squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa. The two teams will lock horns in a five-match ODI series before they face each other in three T20Is in March. The ODI series will begin from March 7 while the T20I series will be played from March 20 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Veteran cricketer Mithali Raj will lead the team in the ODIs while star batter Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the hosts in the T20I series against South Africa.

India women vs South Africa women full schedule:

ODI series:

1st ODI on March 7

2nd ODI on March 9

3rd ODI on March 12

4th ODI on March 14

5th ODI on March 17

T20I series:

1st T20I on March 20

2nd T20I on March 21

3rd T20I on March 23

Here's the full squad:

India women's ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur.