Indian National Cricket Team: Full schedule for 2020

After an enthralling action packed year, India's national cricket team is all set for 2020. Though, a sour semi-final defeat against New Zealand cost India the World Cup, the team had a fair share of achievements this year.
Now, the schedule for 2020 has arrived, and the upcoming fixtures promise quite an exciting year ahead.
Take a look:
(January 5th – January 10th)
India will start the year with a 3-match T20 series against Sri Lanka which will take place between January 5 - January 10, 2020. The date and venues are as follows:
January 5, Venue: Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati
January 7, Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
January 10, Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune
(January 14th – January 19th)
Following the series against Sri Lanka, Australia will test their domimance in India's backyard. A 3-match ODI series is in the schedule book between January 14 - January 19, 2020.
January 14, Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
January 17, Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
January 19, Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
(January 24th – March 4th
India will visit the Kiwis to play a month-long all-format series. It includes 5 T20s, 3 ODI's and 2 tests. The matches will take place between January 24 - March 4, 2020.
January 24, 1st T20I; Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
January 26, 2nd T20I; Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
January 29, 3rd T20I; Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
January 31, 4th T20I; Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington
February 2, 5th T20I; Venue: Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui
February 5, 1st ODI; Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
February 8, 2nd ODI; Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
February 11, 3rd ODI; Venue: Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui
February 21, 1st Test; Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington
February 29, 2nd Test; Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
( March 12th – March 18th )
Following the New Zealand tour, India will face South Africa at home. A 3-match ODI series will take place between March 12 - March 18, 2020.
March 12, 1st ODI; Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
March 15, 2nd ODI; Venue: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow
March 18, 3rd ODI; Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
( March 28th – May 24th )
The 13th season of IPL will begin in late March. The teams have been formed, but will current champions, Mumbai Indians, retain their spot at the top?
It remains to be seen.
(July)
Though no official dates have been confirmed yet, it is speculated that India will visit their southern neighbour, Sri Lanka for a 3-match ODI and T20 series.
(September)
Since Pakistan holds the right to Asia Cup 2020, India is yet to confirm their participation status which currently remains unkown. According to reports, the board meeting will be held in June to ponder on their participation status.
(September – October 2020)
Prior to the ICC T20 World Cup in November, England will visit India for a limited-over series.
(October - November in Australia)
The grand event will require India to visit Australia - the host nation. India will begin their campaign with a game against South Africa followed by England.
( November 2020 – December 2020 )
Following the World Cup, India will stay in Australia to play four Tests and 3 ODIs against the hosts; Australia. Speculations are that a Pink Ball Test might come into play.
Although, no official dates have been confirmed for some fixtures, the above schedule pretty much sums up India's calendar year for 2020.
Will India maintain their dominant status under King Kohli? Only time will tell.
