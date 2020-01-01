Indian National Cricket Team: Full schedule for 2020

After an enthralling action packed year, India's national cricket team is all set for 2020. Though, a sour semi-final defeat against New Zealand cost India the World Cup, the team had a fair share of achievements this year.

Now, the schedule for 2020 has arrived, and the upcoming fixtures promise quite an exciting year ahead.

Take a look:

Sri Lanka Tour of India (January 5th – January 10th)

India will start the year with a 3-match T20 series against Sri Lanka which will take place between January 5 - January 10, 2020. The date and venues are as follows:

January 5, Venue: Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati

January 7, Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

January 10, Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune