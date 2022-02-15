Indian cricketer VR Vanitha slams commentator Isabelle Westbury for calling Mithali Raj ‘best and worst thing of Indian cricket’

Commentator and journalist Isabelle Westbury and Indian batter VR Vanitha were involved in a heated row after Mithali Raj-led Indian team lost the second ODI against New Zealand by three wickets and have now conceded a 0-2 lead in the five-match series.

Mithali, who scored consecutive half-centuries in the first two games — 59 and 66* — was severely criticised by former England cricketer turned commentator Isabelle Westbury.

“Mithali Raj is both the best and worst thing about Indian cricket right now,” Isabelle tweeted.

VR Vanitha, who has played six ODIs and 16 T20Is for India went berserk on her reply to Isabelle Westbury.

The 31-year-old seasoned opener wrote, “There is only the ‘BEST’ to it. Rather than worrying so much about Indian cricket, it will do you a world of good to worry about England. They were drubbed by the Aussies.”

To which Isabelle, who has played one ODI for England responded. She said: “Cool cool, I disagree. Surely that’s okay? Imo Mithali’s both one of best to have played but wholly unsuited to India’s progression. And I am surely allowed to hold that opinion?

“And yes, believe me, I worry a lot about England. My most recent words on the subject, I believe.”

VR Vanitha lamented with another furious reply and asked the British cricket commentator about her own playing records. She said: “Sorry just asking how many international games have you played? Didn’t find your stats on Wikipedia. You still haven’t got rid of your colonial mindset telling India what to do. Get yourself together Brit!!”

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 05:55 PM IST