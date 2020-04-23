Indian batsmen I played against scored hundreds for themselves: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that Indian batsmen he played against scored hundreds for themselves instead of the team while the players from his side were exactly the opposite.

Inzamam was speaking to Ramiz Raja on his Youtube channel, listing the major difference between the two teams during his playing days.

"When we played against India, their batting was more powerful than ours on paper. Even (though) our batsmen scored 30 or 40 runs, they were for the team. But for India, even if they scored 100 runs, they played for themselves," Inzamam said.

"So, that was the difference between the two sides," he added.