India won by an innings and 46 runs against Bangladesh

Kolkata: An untested pink ball was not able to reduce the glaring gulf between the two teams as India bulldozed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first ever day-night Test to record their 12th home series win in a row.

With the resounding win, India also extended their lead in the World Test Championship by collecting 120 points from the two-match series, taking their overall tally to 360 from seven games.

"Only your belief can make you win. With the way these guys (pacers) are bowling now, they can pick up wickets anywhere. Even the spinners. These guys are very hungry and I feel we are in the right kind of space and everyone is enjoying playing in this team," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

With Bangladesh resuming their second innings at 152 for six on day three and trailing India by 89 runs, it was simply a matter of time for the home team to complete formalities. The Virat Kohli-led side eventually completed the job in less than 50 minutes for their fourth straight innings victory, becoming the first team to achieve the feat.

Barring Mushfiqur Rahim (74), Bangladesh batsmen were once again found wanting against high quality pace bowling, folding up for 195 in 41.1 overs. They were bowled out for 130 on day one.

For the second time in the series, the match finished well inside three days. India had hammered Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the series-opener in Indore.

Stat’s it!

- Under Captain Kohli, India won it’s seventh consecutive Test series and 12 successive matches at home.

- With total 33 wins, the Indian captain now sees himself as the fifth most successful captain in Test format.

- This is the 1st home victory for India where their spinners haven't picked up a single wicket with all 19 Bangladesh wickets to fall going to the seam trio of Ishant Sharma (9), Umesh Yadav (8), Mohammed Shami (2). This is also the most number of wickets picked by Indian pacers in a home Test beating the previous highest of 17, also at Eden Gardens, vs Sri Lanka in 2017.

- The combination of India pacers comprising Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have the best combined strike rate (31.6) and second-best average of 15.16 in a calendar year, with a total of 95 wickets.

B’desh 1st Innings: 106/10

106/10

India 1st innings: 347/9 dec

B’desh 2nd Innings

Islam lbw b Ishant..............................0

Kayes c Kohli b Ishant.......................5

Haque c Saha b Ishant......................0

Mithun c Shami b Yadav....................6

Mushfiqur c Jadeja b Yadav............74

Mahmudullah retired hurt.................39

Mehidy c Kohli b Ishant...................15

Islam c Rahane b Yadav..................11

Ebadat c Kohli b Yadav.....................0

Al-Amin c Saha b Yadav..................21

Jayed not out.....................................2

Extras: (b8, lb9, w5).......................22

Total: (all out in 41.1 overs)..........195

FoW: 1-0, 2-2, 3-9, 4-13, 4-82, 5-133, 6-152, 7-152, 8-184, 9-195

Bowling: Ishant 13-2-56-4, Yadav 14.1-1-53-5, Shami 8-0-42-0, Ashwin 5-0-19-0, Jadeja 1-0-8-0.