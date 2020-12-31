India women's tour of Australia postponed to next season

India women, who were supposed to tour Australia for three ODIs in January 2021, will now travel to the country next season for an expanded schedule, Cricket Australia (CA) said while confirming the postponement of the series.

CA moved the series to next season as part of the build-up to the ODI World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand in March and April, 2022.

"We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian women's teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries," Nick Hockley, Australia's interim CEO, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season."

"It will be wonderful to once again host the Indian women's team, who were centre-stage for that unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG in March, and to do so with an expanded schedule from what was originally planned."

With the Ashes already scheduled for the 2021-22 season, the top-ranked Australians will play England (ranked No.2 in the world) and India (ranked No.3) as part of preparations for World Cup in New Zealand.