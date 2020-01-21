'India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines': Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal engage in Twitter banter

New Delhi: Indian opener Rohit Sharma was at his witty best as he trolled his team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal after the leg-spinner's shirtless picture was compared to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on social media.

Following India's emphatic ODI series win over Australia, the 32-year-old star Indian opener tweeted a photo of Johnson along with a shirtless picture of Chahal and wrote: "Best picture I saw today."

"India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo Yuzvendra Chahal!!"