India will add 4th dimension to Women’s T20 WC: Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer believes the Indian women's team will add a fourth dimension to the T20 World Cup beginning Friday.

"With Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma in their batting unit, we'll also need to keep a close eye on India, a side who are set to add a fourth dimension to this tournament," Lee wrote in his column for the ICC.

Lee further said that the tournament opener between Australia and India could really set a tone for the tournament as it's going to be a match-up between two of the most impressive teams in the game.